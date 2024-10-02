No Swiss railroad station is complete without Hans Hilfiker's SBB station clock. In the photo, it can be seen next to the SBB headquarters near Bern-Wankdorf station. Archivbild: sda

For countless passengers, the SBB station clock is the most important timepiece on the way to work. For the "bargain price" of around CHF 2,500, you can also buy this cult object for your home.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss railroad station clock has become a must-have for design fans.

Since its introduction in 1944, thousands of versions of the clock have adorned all SBB stations.

SBB sells disused original station clocks for around 2,500 francs. Show more

Anyone who uses the Swiss Federal Railways knows, consciously or unconsciously, the SBB station clock. Almost 5000 clocks made by Moser-Baer AG in Sumiswald hang at stations throughout the country. From what is probably the country's smallest station in Saas to the largest railroad station, Zurich main station, the unadorned and minimalist dial clearly shows travelers the current time.

The station clock is now as much a Swiss landmark as the Matterhorn, the Bern Federal Palace or Chillon Castle on Lake Geneva. It was designed by Swiss engineer and designer Hans Hilfiker in 1944, in the midst of the turmoil of the Second World War.

The dial with black lines, no numbers and a red second hand in the shape of a signal trowel has long since become a trademark of the railroad group. The timeless industrial-style design classic has made it beyond the country's borders to the London Design Museum and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. There it embodies the Swiss virtues of precision, indestructibility and simplicity.

Even Apple used the design

Hilfiker's watch also aroused the curiosity of the Apple design department. They were so taken with the elegance of the Swiss classic that the design of the watch was quickly used as a time display on iPhones and iPads in 2012 without the permission of the copyright holder.

The US company was not so serious about licensing the protected design. SBB took legal action against the design copy. Apple ultimately paid a license fee of around CHF 20 million to SBB.

Station clock for domestic use

The full-size SBB station clocks have become a highly sought-after piece of furniture for private individuals. The company's SBB Resale platform offers refurbished clocks from time to time. According to SBB, they come from small railroad stations that have been closed. According to SBB, most of the clocks were in use for several decades and were completely technically overhauled before being offered for sale.

However, getting hold of one of these station clocks is no easy task. The range is currently completely sold out. However, SBB will inform interested parties of possible delivery dates on request, according to the railroad company. The collector's item costs around 2500 francs.