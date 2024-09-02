The man was seriously injured. sda

An SBB track worker has been hit by an express train and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you

A track worker (51) was hit by an SBB express train in Erlen TG. The intercity train was on its way from Romanshorn to Zurich.

The train came to a halt a few hundred meters behind the accident site, shortly before Erlen station. BRK News writes in a press release. The track worker was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries and in a critical condition.

There were around 31 passengers on the IC train who were not physically injured in the incident. They were evacuated from the train. Numerous firefighters, paramedics, police, air rescue and care teams as well as members of SBB Intervention and the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (STSB) were deployed to the scene.