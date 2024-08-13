The license plate "ZG 10" is available for a starting price of CHF 115,000. Attention: This is a ship number. Screenshot: Ricardo.ch

Multimillionaire Niklas Nikolajsen's prestigious license plate "ZG 10" is to be auctioned off on Ricardo for a record sum. Now a man from Zug is offering his ship license plate with the same designation.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Niklas Nikolajsen, a Bitcoin millionaire from Zug, wants to auction off the license plate "ZG 10" on Ricardo and is hoping for a new record price.

At the same time, another auction appeared on Ricardo, this time for a ship license plate with the same identification.

The starting bid for the ship's license plate is 115,000 francs, the buy-it-now price is 375,000 francs.

The seller explains that he wanted to take part in the current hype with his offer and admits that the whole thing was more of a joke. Show more

The auction of the license plate "ZG 10" has caused quite a stir. The current owner, multimillionaire Niklas Nikolajsen, had already put the plate up for auction on Ricardo at the weekend in the hope of achieving a new record price.

However, before the auction ended, it was removed from the platform and Nikolajsen was unable to see who had ultimately bought the sign. This happened because Ricardo wanted to make sure that the license plate actually existed.

Bitcoin pioneer Niklas Nikolajsen is the owner of the license plate "ZG 10" (archive image). sda

Nikolajsen and Ricardo have since reached an agreement. On Instagram, the multimillionaire writes (originally in English): "@ricardo_ch just got in touch! The ownership issue is now resolved, but unfortunately the original auction has already been deleted, including all bids 😕 However, I am invited to restart the auction, which I will do tomorrow."

Before that happens, however, another bid is now causing confusion. On Tuesday morning, a new auction appeared on Ricardo, once again offering a "ZG 10" license plate - but it is not the famous car license plate, but a ship license plate.

"Of course it's a bit of fun"

The seller, a man from Zug, has set the starting bid at 115,000 francs, the same amount at which Nikolajsen's auction ended on Saturday. The buy-it-now price here is also 375,000 francs.

"I thought I'd get in on the trend," explains the seller in an interview with "20 Minuten". He actually owns the ship's license plate "ZG 10" and simply wanted to see if anyone would be prepared to pay a considerable sum for it.

"Of course it's a bit of fun. I don't think anyone would pay 100,000 francs for it," says the 50-year-old from Zug. The price was deliberately chosen to be in line with the current hype.

Ricardo can demand proof of ownership

However, the seller did not upload a photo of the sign as he wanted to "act quickly" and had not yet found the time to walk to his boat and take a picture.

After about two hours, Ricardo responded to the offer and asked the seller to clarify in the title that it was a boat license plate.

According to Ricardo's terms and conditions, sellers must be in possession of the items on offer and Ricardo may require proof of ownership, particularly for high-priced listings, to ensure the security of transactions. These measures are particularly important when it comes to sellers with few or no reviews.