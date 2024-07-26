The Geneva police informed on Friday. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A 66-year-old man was stabbed to death in his apartment in Geneva last Sunday. His roommate, the alleged perpetrator, was still present at the scene when the police arrived. He was arrested.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man was stabbed to death in his apartment in Geneva on Sunday.

His roommate is the suspected perpetrator.

The son called for help in vain. Show more

According to the public prosecutor's office on Friday, residents heard cries for help from an apartment last Sunday at 13:30 and called the police. The officers who arrived at the scene were only able to determine that the man had died.

The victim had been fatally stabbed numerous times. The man had lived in the apartment with his 21-year-old son. He had called for help from the window. He remained unharmed.

The 48-year-old roommate was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment. He was then transferred to a closed facility for people with mental disorders, it was reported.

SDA