According to the public prosecutor's office on Friday, residents heard cries for help from an apartment last Sunday at 13:30 and called the police. The officers who arrived at the scene were only able to determine that the man had died.
The victim had been fatally stabbed numerous times. The man had lived in the apartment with his 21-year-old son. He had called for help from the window. He remained unharmed.
The 48-year-old roommate was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment. He was then transferred to a closed facility for people with mental disorders, it was reported.