The car got stuck. Polizei Luzern

A driver drove down a flight of stairs in the middle of the city of Lucerne. His car was recovered.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A driver drove down the stairs in the middle of the city of Lucerne.

His car was recovered. Show more

On Tuesday lunchtime, a driver drove off Kapuzinerweg towards Dreilindenstrasse on the sidewalk in the middle of the city of Lucerne for reasons that are still unclear. The 76-year-old man drove down a flight of four steps and stopped his car on the intermediate floor before the next flight of steps, according to Lucerne police.

No one was injured. The car was recovered using a cable winch. The material damage cannot be estimated at present.