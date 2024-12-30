A VBZ bus crashed into a 71-year-old pedestrian in Zurich. (symbolic image) sda

The Zurich Transport Association (ZVV) has stopped selling tickets to drivers. Tickets can be purchased digitally or by phone call. However, the latter is more expensive.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich Transport Association (ZVV) has stopped selling tickets to drivers since December 2024.

This affects older people in particular, who have difficulty using the digital options.

Tickets can now only be purchased via the app, online or by telephone, although the latter is often more expensive and incurs additional charges, as one affected customer reports.

ZVV shows that there are alternative purchase options. Show more

Since December, it has no longer been possible to buy tickets from the ZVV staff. The reason for this is the age of the sales machines, according to ZVV spokesperson Cristina Maurer. In addition, ticket sales took a lot of time, which led to delays.

So if you can't buy a ticket via the app, online or at a ticket machine, you can do so by phone. But there is one problem: buying tickets over the phone is often much more expensive, as reported by "20 Minuten".

P.R.'s 83-year-old father also regularly travels from Laupen ZH to Wald ZH station by bus and is worried because he can no longer buy a ticket from the driver. Then he found out that you can buy a ticket over the phone. P.R. tried this out for him.

Ticket suddenly cost "twice as much"

The relief was short-lived: "Instead of 2.40 francs, the ticket cost five francs and five centimes including the fees - more than twice as much," she told the newspaper. The lady on the phone did not inform her about the additional charges.

So R. complained to the ticket order center. She was told that the postal delivery of the paper bill would cost 2.65 francs. When she told the man on the phone that her father could not open PDFs, he said that everything was now being digitized - "that's just the way it is now", he is said to have told R.

"Old people are systematically excluded with measures like this," R. tells the newspaper. Without a cell phone or app, older people are now at a loss, she says.

ZVV offers various alternatives

When asked by "20 Minuten", ZVV said: "ZVV offers various alternatives for passengers who cannot or do not want to use digital channels," said spokeswoman Cristina Maurer. There is also a new option to buy a ticket for third parties in the ZVV app.

There are also multi-ride tickets that can be stamped on the bus or at the bus stop. "The ZVV attaches great importance to ensuring that public transport remains accessible to everyone in the future," says Maurer.

During a transitional phase, a "time ticket" can be purchased on the bus with the card in order to travel to the next ticket machine. A 15-minute ticket costs six francs, with a half-fare card four francs.