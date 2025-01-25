A senior citizen had to spend a night in Migros sda

An 82-year-old woman was accidentally locked in a Migros supermarket in Porrentruy JU and spent the night there. Migros has now commented on the incident.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A senior citizen was accidentally locked in a Migros store in the canton of Jura.

She had to spend the night in the store.

At 5 a.m., an employee finally found her.

The senior citizen was not harmed by the Migros adventure. Show more

An 82-year-old woman from the Porrentruy JU region experienced an unusual night. She was accidentally locked in a Migros supermarket. The senior citizen, who was out and about with her walking frame, had not heard the closing time announcement.

As the metal grilles had already been lowered, she was unable to leave the building. And she couldn't call for help by phone either. Her cell phone had been forgotten at home, her son told "Radio Fréquence Jura" (RFJ) this week. However, his mother had accepted her fate and looked for a place to spend the night with her walking frame.

The Jura woman was only freed at around 5 a.m. the next morning. It was at this time that the first employee started the new working day.

An isolated case

It was an unfortunate isolated incident, according to the Federation of Migros Cooperatives in response to an inquiry from the "Aargauer Zeitung". "We regret the inconvenience caused to the person concerned."

Normally, various measures would ensure that customers do not remain in the stores overnight. These include regular loudspeaker announcements and staff patrols before the final closure.

There is no comment on why the senior citizen was overlooked in this case. However, Migros sees no need for fundamental changes to its safety precautions.

No major consequences

The senior citizen was not harmed by the Migros adventure. Although her home care service noticed that she was very tired, the woman was able to recover quickly from the exhausting night.

Fortunately, the 82-year-old was in a grocery store, so food and drink were provided. "RFJ" reports that she helped herself to the food. However, her exact selection is not known.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.