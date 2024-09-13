Is it worth fitting winter tires now? KEYSTONE

After the onset of winter in the mountains, the question arises: should you change to winter tires now? blue News has the answer.

Although there is no legal obligation in Switzerland to change tires in winter, it is generally strongly recommended to do so

The rule of thumb "from O to O" - from October to Easter - has proven to be useful. You should book an appointment now.

The earlier you switch to winter tires, the better prepared you are for sudden changes in the weather.

There are also new regulations - which you should be aware of now. Show more

This Friday, the snow greets you in the mountain regions. Numerous mountain passes are already closed.

Is now the right time to change to winter tires? And how do I even know if my tires are still good?

blue News provides you with an overview of everything you need to know about winter tires.

Do I have to change my tires now?

The rule of thumb "from O to O" - from October to Easter - has proven to be a good guideline.

The main reason for changing to winter tires is their special composition, which ensures better grip even at low temperatures. As soon as temperatures drop below 7 degrees, summer tires lose their grip and there is a higher risk of accidents.

The earlier you switch to winter tires, the better prepared you are for sudden changes in the weather. In the Alps, weather conditions can change quickly. This can lead to difficult road conditions.

An early change minimizes the waiting time in garages, which are particularly busy in late autumn. It is therefore worth making an appointment early and checking the tires for their winter suitability.

Is it compulsory to change the tires?

In Switzerland, there is no legal requirement to change to winter tires. Nevertheless, the Road Traffic Act stipulates that drivers must maintain control of their vehicle - regardless of the weather conditions.

If an accident occurs and it turns out that summer tires were in use, the insurance company may reduce or even refuse to pay out. You should therefore play it safe and switch to winter tires.

In addition, fines can be imposed if traffic is obstructed due to incorrect tires. This applies in particular to dangerous situations on snow-covered or icy roads.

Drivers should therefore switch to winter tires not only for safety reasons, but also in view of the possible financial consequences. Safety should always come first, and winter tires are a crucial factor for safe winter driving.

Why do you actually need winter tires?

Winter tires are made of a special rubber compound that remains flexible at low temperatures and provides better grip. The tread of winter tires is deeper and has more sipes, which significantly improve grip on ice and snow.

With winter tires, you are much better prepared for such conditions. KEYSTONE

As a result, the vehicle is more stable and braking distances are significantly reduced on winter roads. This offers decisive advantages, especially during abrupt braking maneuvers or in emergency situations.

The increased grip of the winter tires also ensures greater stability when cornering. This is particularly important on mountain roads, where tight bends and steep gradients or inclines are common.

What are the requirements for winter tires?

From September 30, 2024, new rules for winter tires will apply in Switzerland. From this date, they must have an "Alpine" certification. Until now, tires with M+S certification could still be used, but this is now a thing of the past.

The "Alpine" symbol is printed on every tire. It shows a mountain with a snowflake. This symbol identifies tires that have been specially developed for winter conditions and therefore guarantee optimum grip on snow and ice. Only these tires offer the necessary safety in winter and are essential for safe driving in the Alpine regions.

How do I check the condition of my winter tires?

A minimum tread depth of 1.6 mm is required by law in Switzerland, but at least 4 mm is recommended for winter tires. A deeper tread ensures better grip and therefore greater safety on snow-covered and icy roads.

An easy way to check the tread depth is to use a 5-franc coin - if the silver edge is visible, the tires should be replaced.

In addition to the tread depth, tires should be checked regularly for cracks, dents or uneven wear. The air pressure also plays an important role, as too low or too high pressure affects the driving characteristics and wear.

The tire pressure should be checked regularly and adjusted according to the winter conditions to ensure optimum performance of the winter tires.

Can't I just use all-season tires?

All-season tires are a possible alternative, but they do not offer the same safety and performance as special winter tires. These tires are suitable for moderate conditions, but they reach their limits in extreme winter conditions.

In Switzerland, especially at higher altitudes, winter tires are therefore often the better choice to ensure safety. However, all-season tires offer the advantage of not having to switch between summer and winter tires.

This can be particularly useful in regions with mild winters or for drivers who mainly drive in urban areas. Ultimately, the choice between all-season and winter tires depends on your individual needs and the routes you drive frequently.

Do I need snow chains now?

Snow chains are often a necessary addition to winter tires in the mountainous regions of Switzerland. On some Alpine passes, snow chains are even mandatory, as indicated by road signs. In these situations, you should make sure that you have the right snow chains in your car and know how to fit them correctly.

In many places, snow chains are the method of choice. David Young/dpa

It is advisable to practise putting on snow chains before actually using them to save time and nerves in stressful or dangerous situations. You should also make sure that the snow chains are suitable for the tire and vehicle size. Safe handling of snow chains significantly increases safety on particularly snowy roads.