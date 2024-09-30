On October 16, 2022, the "Junge Tat" group carried out a disruptive action at Zurich's Tanzhaus. KEYSTONE

Six members of the "Junge Tat" group received a penalty order for disrupting a drag queen lecture and a Pride church service. They were sentenced to fines and penalties.

Lea Oetiker

The Zurich-Sihl public prosecutor's office has concluded its investigations into six members of the right-wing extremist group "Junge Tat". The investigations uncovered a series of criminal offenses that spanned a period of more than two years

Between February 2022 and April 2024, the suspects were proven to have participated in one or more offenses, as the Zurich public prosecutor's office writes in a press release.

These were the disruption of a reading session for children by drag queens at the Zurich Tanzhaus on October 16, 2022 and the disruption of the Pride service at the Church of St. Peter and Paul in Zurich on June 19, 2022.

Fines and penalties

Depending on the events in which the accused persons were involved, various criminal offenses were applied. These included racial discrimination, disturbance of religious freedom and freedom of worship, breach of the peace, offenses against the Explosives Act, coercion, damage to property, trespassing and eavesdropping and recording other people's conversations.

Fines of between 100 and 180 daily rates and additional fines were imposed. These penalty orders are not yet legally binding. The criminal investigations into two other members of the "Junge Tat" group are still ongoing. The presumption of innocence applies until the final conclusion of the proceedings.