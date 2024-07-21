The Aargau cantonal police had to stop a wedding convoy on Saturday. Keystone

Several vehicles organized a convoy on the freeway in the canton of Aargau on Saturday on their way to a wedding. This endangered other road users.

On Saturday, the Aargau cantonal police had to stop a wedding convoy.

Among other things, the convoy had been practising slalom driving on the freeway.

A total of eleven people had their driving licenses revoked. Show more

On Saturday afternoon, at around 4 p.m., the cantonal emergency call center received several reports of a convoy of vehicles driving on the A3. The vehicles were causing a traffic jam due to their driving style, according to the Aargau cantonal police.

Several patrols were immediately deployed to the highway. The convoy then drove from the A3 onto the A1 in the general direction of Zurich. The police patrols detected various violations of the Road Traffic Act.

The convoy, which consisted of more than ten vehicles and was on its way to a wedding, was stopped in Mägenwil AG, outside the highway, and subjected to a check.

Slaloming across the hard shoulder

Initial investigations revealed that up to five vehicles were driving side by side on the highway, braking to a standstill and slaloming across the emergency lane. Other violations of the Road Traffic Act are also likely to have been committed.

As a result of these driving maneuvers, the driving licenses of eleven drivers from Switzerland, France, Germany and Russia were revoked on the spot for the attention of the road traffic authorities. They will also be reported to the competent public prosecutor's office.