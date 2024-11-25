256 kilograms of cocaine mixture was confiscated. Kantonspolizei Solothurn

The Solothurn public prosecutor's office has opened more than ten criminal proceedings against an international drug ring. Around 300 kilograms of drugs, cash and firearms were seized over a period of three years.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Solothurn public prosecutor's office has opened more than ten criminal proceedings against an international drug ring.

More than 300 kilograms of drugs, cash and firearms were seized between 2021 and 2024.

Two people were recently convicted. Show more

The Solothurn public prosecutor's office has opened more than ten criminal proceedings as part of an extensive operation against international drug trafficking.

Between 2021 and 2024, evidence was seized, including two firearms, over CHF 50,000 in cash and a total of around 300 kilograms of cocaine and heroin mixture. 246 kilograms of this was seized at the port of Hamburg, as the public prosecutor's office writes in a press release.

Two suspects have already been convicted

The Solothurn-Lebern Magistrates' Court has sentenced two of the accused to eight years and one month and six years and ten months' imprisonment respectively. The sentences are not yet final.

It is the first time that an international drug ring of this size has been broken up in the canton of Solothurn, the press release continues.

The investigations were carried out in close cooperation with international and national authorities, including Fedpol, the Hamburg public prosecutor's office and Albanian investigators.