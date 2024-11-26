Bern Airport and travel provider Travelcoup have announced the opening of a new route next summer. (symbolic image). Bild: Boris Roessler/dpa

From summer 2025, you will be able to fly from Bern to Ibiza in a semi-private jet. This has now been announced by Travelcoup, Bern Airport and tour operator Belpmoos.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you The semi-private jet company Travelcoup, tour operator Belpmoos and Bern Airport have announced the opening of a new route for next year.

From summer 2025, there will be package tours from Bern to Ibiza by semi-private jet.

Until now, Travelcoup trips to the Balearic Islands were only possible from Zurich and Munich. Show more

If you want to travel to the Balearic Islands by semi-private jet, you first have to fly to Zurich and Munich. This is set to change in 2025: As the semi-private jet provider Travelcoup and Bern Airport have now announced, there will be a connection from Bern to Ibiza from the summer.

The company has teamed up with Swiss tour operator Belpmoos Reisen for the service. The package tour to the popular vacation island can be booked through Travelcoup and Belpmoos as well as through any travel agency.

Departures will be weekly: Saturdays at 15:30. 90 minutes later, the luxury airplane is scheduled to land on Ibiza. In order to compensate for the CO2 emissions generated, the company has developed its own sustainability strategy.

Private booking of the entire jet possible

Those who choose to travel by semi-private jet can expect particularly short distances to the aircraft and - thanks to an exclusive check-in for Travelcoup travelers - reduced waiting times at the airport.

A one-way ticket is available from CHF 729 per person. The jet can also be booked completely privately for an additional charge - for all those who prefer to be among themselves on their luxury trips.

In addition to its short check-in times and parking spaces close to the terminal, Bern Airport was probably also attractive to Travelcoup because of its central location within Switzerland. The airport has reserved an exclusive travel hall for the travel company for the project.