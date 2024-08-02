SP National Councillor David Roth wants the city of Lucerne to take action against the phenomenon of mass tourism. Keystone

Lucerne SP National Councillor David Roth believes that his city is suffering from mass tourism. To counteract this, he is calling for unusual measures.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a column, SP National Councillor David Roth makes several suggestions as to what the city of Lucerne could do to combat mass tourism.

Among other things, he calls for a ban on wheeled suitcases on pavements.

In addition, no more new hotels should be allowed to be built. Show more

In Mallorca and other vacation destinations, locals are protesting against the consequences of mass tourism. The flood of tourists is also a hot topic of discussion in Lucerne. SP National Councillor David Roth is now making headlines with a demand in his column in the online portal "Zentralplus".

"The tourism industry is selling beauty - and is visibly destroying it in the process," writes Roth. His solution: the city of Lucerne should impose a ban on wheeled suitcases on paving stones.

It is an unbelievable bad habit for people to put sound on entire streets, their residents and everyone else around them, Roth explains. Tourists do this "because they value their own laziness in carrying their suitcases more than the need of everyone else to enjoy their surroundings or even just talk to each other".

Further proposed measures

David Roth puts forward further proposals to counteract mass tourism. For example, a hotel should only be allowed to be built in Lucerne if another or the same hotel is demolished at the same time. The regulation of the Airbnb booking portal should also become stricter: Only self-used private rooms should be allowed to be rented out to tourists.

In order to "reduce the number of tourists to a healthy level", Roth also wants to limit the number of overnight stays to one million and restrict access for coaches.

