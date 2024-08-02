In Mallorca and other vacation destinations, locals are protesting against the consequences of mass tourism. The flood of tourists is also a hot topic of discussion in Lucerne. SP National Councillor David Roth is now making headlines with a demand in his column in the online portal "Zentralplus".
"The tourism industry is selling beauty - and is visibly destroying it in the process," writes Roth. His solution: the city of Lucerne should impose a ban on wheeled suitcases on paving stones.
It is an unbelievable bad habit for people to put sound on entire streets, their residents and everyone else around them, Roth explains. Tourists do this "because they value their own laziness in carrying their suitcases more than the need of everyone else to enjoy their surroundings or even just talk to each other".
David Roth puts forward further proposals to counteract mass tourism. For example, a hotel should only be allowed to be built in Lucerne if another or the same hotel is demolished at the same time. The regulation of the Airbnb booking portal should also become stricter: Only self-used private rooms should be allowed to be rented out to tourists.
In order to "reduce the number of tourists to a healthy level", Roth also wants to limit the number of overnight stays to one million and restrict access for coaches.