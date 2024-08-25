The Chur municipal police stopped a 19-year-old speeding driver on Saturday. Stadtpolizei Chur

He only recently acquired his ticket, but now a 19-year-old has already lost his driving license again: Chur city police caught a young driver driving at 73 km/h instead of the permitted 30.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A young driver was stopped by the Chur municipal police on Saturday for speeding at over 40 km/h. His license has been revoked.

On Saturday evening, shortly before 10 p.m., a 19-year-old speeding driver was caught in a speed check in Chur when he was traveling at 73 km/h on Alexanderstrasse. A maximum of 30 km/h is permitted on this stretch of road.

Just a few days after his driving test, he was stripped of his driver's license, writes the Chur municipal police in a statement. In addition, the young driver must now answer to the public prosecutor's office for committing a speeding offense.

During police checks, a further six drivers were taken off the road for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Four of them had their driving licenses confiscated. They will be reported to the police.

In addition, two drivers were charged with unauthorized modifications to their cars and one van driver with three defective tires.