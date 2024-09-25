Swiss Radio and Television (SRF) is cutting 75 jobs. Symbolic image: sda

SRF announced on Monday that 75 full-time positions will be cut. This also means that some formats and channels will be discontinued. For example, the channel "We, Myself & Why". This decision has caused outrage.

Lea Oetiker

SRF announced on September 23 that 75 full-time positions will be cut.

Various channels and formats will be discontinued. Savings are being made in particular on programs for young people.

The "We, Myself & Why" channel is also being closed. This is causing great outrage. Show more

SRF announced on September 23: In order to avoid a financial deficit from 2025, further job cuts are necessary. 75 full-time positions will be cut, ten percent of which will be management positions. The company intends to start implementing the measures as early as mid-October.

With the job cuts, certain formats and programs will also disappear. Among other things, the "Tagesschau" at midday and the 6 p.m. edition are to be axed from the summer, as SRF announced. Instead of these editions, there will only be a short newsflash.

There will be major changes in the program for young people in particular, with channels such as "SRF Mood" and "We, Myself & Why" being dropped. The formats "Das VARs", "Deep Dating", "Hypegenossen", "Pasta del Amore", "In Progress" and "Helvetia" will be discontinued. The money saved will go to the brands "SRF Impact", "Bounce" and "Studio 404".

The staff cuts are "not related to the SRG cost-cutting measures that will be necessary from 2025 due to the political processes", according to the statement.

But that's not all. "From 2026, further adjustments will be made to the offering and the organization. The final decisions will be made in spring 2025."

Major outrage over "We, Myself & Why"

The fact that the "We, Myself & Why" channel, of all things, is being discontinued is causing a stir on social media. The format primarily targets young women with content about miscarriages, female pleasure, endometriosis, feelings and friendship. And with great success: since its launch in 2021, the profile has grown to over 25,000 fans.

The channel announced in a post on Instagram that it was being discontinued. "Thank you for your countless kind messages. We are very touched by your support and - like you - sad about the decision."

The post has over 300 comments. Countless users post broken hearts and crying emojis. Many are outraged by SRF's decision.

One person said: "This was SRF's best content for me. What a shame." Another user commented: "At last, a format in tune with the times and SRF is getting rid of it again? It's unbelievable how many bad decisions are made in this place."

Politicians also get involved

On September 24, the SP women also spoke out. In an Instagram post, they wrote: "It is with great incomprehension and disappointment that we take note of SRF's decision to cancel the channel 'Me, Myself & Why'. Of all things, the only program that is specifically aimed at young FINTA people!"

FINTA is an acronym for women, inter people, non-binary people, trans people and agender people. The SP women also write: "We call on SRF to reconsider this decision - also and especially with regard to an equal and representative media landscape."

Manuela Diethelm, current Head of the Entertainment Department, told "20 Minuten": "We currently have too many offers for young people on third-party platforms that do not have the desired effect. In future, we will therefore focus on fewer formats and new offerings for Play SRF that are well funded and staffed. This will allow us to expand and further develop our offering with the aim of reaching the young target group even better."

Diethelm emphasizes that the new formats that are now being focused on will "naturally also include topics that concern young women".