Gotthard traffic tickerStill 7 kilometers of traffic jam at the south portal +++ Traffic jam at the north portal is slowly easing
Philipp Dahm
10.8.2024
Due to the vacation traffic, the traffic at the Gotthard is jammed: Here we keep you up to date on the current situation.
On August 10 and 11, there will be waiting times at the Gotthard tunnel due to vacation traffic.
The traffic reports are constantly updated here.
The traffic jam history shows you how the situation is developing.
School starts on Monday in the cantons of Aarau, Appenzell-Inner- and Ausserrhoden, Basel-Stadt and -Land, the German-speaking part of Bern, Glarus, Graubünden, Obwalden, St. Gallen, Schaffhausen, Schwyz, Solothurn and Thurgau.
Traffic jam at the north portal is slowly clearing
At around 8 p.m., the traffic jam at the north portal gradually eased. However, the traffic jam between Quinto and Airolo was still 8 kilometers long at 8 p.m. and the time lost was estimated by the TCS at around 1 hour and 20 minutes.
#A2 - Chiasso -> Gotthard - zwischen Quinto und Rastplatz Dosierstelle Airolo Überlastung, 8 km Stau, Zeitverlust von bis zu 1 Stunde und 20 Minuten