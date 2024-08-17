The two streetcars collided near Bahnhofstrasse. BRK News

Two streetcars collided in the city of Zurich on Friday evening. Three people were injured.

Three people were injured.

At around 6.330 p.m. on Friday, Zurich city police received a report that two streetcars had collided at Paradeplatz/Bahnhofstrasse.

The force of the collision caused both streetcars to derail. A total of three people in the streetcar compositions suffered minor injuries. The fire department and rescue services were on the scene with several crews, and an emergency doctor was also on hand to treat all the injured.

Due to the derailment of both streetcars, it was no longer possible for any of the lines to operate until the end of service. Specialists from the Zurich city police's accident investigation service were called out to secure evidence. The damage to property cannot yet be definitively quantified, but initial findings indicate that it is likely to be high. The cause of the accident is also still unclear.

Rescue teams and members of the professional fire department from Zurich Protection & Rescue, police and Zurich Transport Services (VBZ) as well as another rescue team from Limmattal Hospital were deployed.