Following the vacancy notices in the Sugus buildings in Zurich, tenants are protesting with posters. The owner is now threatening to take action.

The more than 200 people affected are fighting this with posters and banners.

Regina Bachmann, the owner, is demanding the removal of the protest posters and is threatening to terminate the tenancy agreement without notice.

Over 200 tenants of the so-called Sugus buildings in Zurich will have to move out at the end of September 2025. The vacancy notices relate to three of the nine buildings and are justified by the need for a comprehensive core refurbishment.

The tenants affected are expressing their displeasure with posters and banners on balconies and building walls. The posters carry messages such as "Home", "At home" and "We children want to stay".

The owner of the properties, Regina Bachmann, is less than pleased about the protests. In a letter sent to the tenants, she demands the removal of the posters and points out that putting them up constitutes a violation of usage rights, reports "Blick".

Landlady threatens early termination

She threatens to terminate the lease early if the request is ignored. According to the report, this reaction has further inflamed the situation and strengthened the tenants' resolve to fight for their home.

In recent weeks, the tenants have received several letters from Regina Bachmann. Most recently, the notice period was extended from March to the end of September, giving the tenants a little more time.

Nevertheless, the uncertainty remains and the tenants feel under pressure from the owner's threats. Although Bachmann's letter ends with a polite farewell, the tenants feel that her behavior is not very respectful.

