The ageing Hotel Rössli is located right next to the military airfield in Meiringen. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

Suspected agents from China ran a hotel right next to the military airfield in Meiringen BE. According to a new media report, the Federal Intelligence Service only found out about this by chance.

Helene Laube

It was only by chance that the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) became aware of a hotel near an important Swiss air force base that had been in Chinese ownership for some time. The FIS suspected espionage, as the Tamedia newspapers wrote in a report published on Monday. The Chinese family had been able to observe tests of the F-35 fighter jet in Meiringen (BE) at close range.

A personal check revealed that the mother, father and son were in Switzerland illegally. Although no evidence of espionage was found, the family left Switzerland for good after pressure from the authorities.

In October 2022, the Bern cantonal police checked Rössli guests from France and Pakistan who were walking near the airfield and made themselves suspicious because they were approaching the restricted zone, according to the report. Checks by the FIS revealed that it was a false alarm - but the FIS now became aware that a hotel directly next to an important Swiss airbase had been in Chinese ownership for some time. This was revealed by Tamedia research.

Cantonal police stormed Rössli

The Bern cantonal police stormed the Rössli in the summer of 2023, reported the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper last December. The Chinese landlords were taken away at the time.

The Chinese family had bought the inn in 2018 for 800,000 francs. Neighbors report a possible suspicion of espionage in connection with the arrest. Other locals see the family as innocent operators of a normal restaurant.