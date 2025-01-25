The SVP delegates are unanimous: the treaty package negotiated by the Federal Council with the EU must be brought down. (archive picture) Keystone

The SVP has committed its base to the political fight against the treaty package negotiated with the EU. There is talk of an "EU package of lies", a "colonial treaty" or even a "gagging treaty".

The SVP is calling for the majority of the people and the majority of the cantons to vote in favor of the treaties, which are not yet available in text form. Show more

The SVP will fight for a free and independent Switzerland with all means at its disposal, it said at the delegates' meeting in Balsthal SO. In the vote on the package, the party is demanding a majority of the people and the cantons.

The 500 attendees in the tennis hall in Balsthal on Saturday heard a series of speeches from party representatives. They were combative, sometimes drastic words with one message: the treaty package negotiated by the Federal Council with the EU must be brought down.

SVP President and Schwyz National Councillor Marcel Dettling spoke of an "EU package of lies" that must be sent back to the sender. "Politicians tired of Switzerland want to sell off our freedom and democracy to the EU - and we are supposed to pay for it," he said. The "poisoned EU package" is nothing more than a "submission treaty". Switzerland would be handcuffed.

If the Federal Council did not have the strength to defend Switzerland's sovereignty, then the SVP would have to do so. "I promise all parties in the country that are tired of Switzerland: the SVP will fight for a free and independent Switzerland with all means at its disposal." The lectern was adorned with two halberds - and at the end of the speech, Treichler marched through the hall.

Blocher speaks of "question of fate"

Evil spirits wanted to drive Switzerland into the EU, said former Federal Councillor Christoph Blocher. For 40 years, the SVP has been the only party fighting against this. Switzerland was now once again facing a "new question of destiny".

It was not a bilateral treaty. It is a "typical colonial treaty". Anyone still talking about the "bilateral path" or "Bilaterals III" was using "crook terms". It was a "fraudulent name". The SVP must finish the treaty. "We have to win." Switzerland must remain Switzerland. Blocher received repeated applause from the delegates.

SVP wants double majority in vote

At the meeting, the SVP reiterated its demand that the majority of the people and the majority of the cantons must vote in favor of the treaties, which are not yet available in their wording.

André Rüegsegger, member of the cantonal government of Schwyz, said that a double majority was mandatory. The content and material significance of these treaties were clearly at the level of the constitution. According to observers, a majority of the cantons would raise the hurdle for a yes vote on the treaties.

Other speakers picked apart the treaty package with the EU. Zurich National Councillor and party vice-president Thomas Matter said that mass immigration was a "negative deal". Lucerne National Councillor Franz Grüter criticized the EU's regulatory frenzy, which knows no borders.

"Mother of all battles"

"Let's be ready for the next big battle so that we can secure the self-determination of the Swiss", said Grüter: "It will be the mother of all battles." We are ready to enter the ring.

EU treaties would bring poverty, immigration and bureaucracy to Switzerland, said "Weltwoche" leader and former National Councillor Roger Köppel. The Swiss people no longer exist in the imagination of the bureaucrats in Brussels and Bern. The EU has zero respect for Switzerland, democracy, the cantons and the Swiss people. "It's a question of Switzerland's existence or non-existence," said Köppel.

After the many speeches, the party base also had its say. A handful of delegates used fiery words to make it clear why they are against the "gagging agreement".

The delegates' meeting also adopted the slogan for the federal vote on February 9. The environmental responsibility initiative was unanimously recommended for rejection.