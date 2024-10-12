"We need to clean up the store," said Marcel Dettling, National Councillor and SVP party president from the canton of Schwyz, at the delegates' meeting in Aarau on Saturday. "We have women and men who want to clean up." The SVP has solutions. He mentioned the border protection initiative against asylum abuse and the sustainability initiative for moderate immigration.
Dettling again used pithy words to criticize Federal Councillor Beat Jans, who is responsible for asylum policy. Jans was not where he was needed. He did not find it necessary to talk to the SVP about the asylum chaos, the party president stated.
The SVP would soon be meeting with Jans at the Bernerhof. We don't want any more deaths in violent crimes like the one last weekend in Bülach ZH. We do not want any more "butchery". Dettling also criticized the continuation of S status for war refugees from Ukraine.
Swiss taxpayers' money for Switzerland
More responsibility was needed when it came to federal finances. The other parties had spent the money with a big ladle. The FDP also wants to take even more money out of people's pockets, for example by increasing VAT.
Swiss taxpayers' money should no longer be squandered abroad. At federal level alone, the asylum system cost CHF 3.5 billion last year. Asylum costs more in Switzerland than the army and agriculture, said Dettling.