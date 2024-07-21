The incident occurred on Monte Pelmo in the Italian Dolomites. Symbolbild: Imago

A Swiss family got into difficulties in the Italian Dolomites because they were hiking in the wrong direction. They had to hold out on a rock face for hours.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss family was trapped for hours in a rock face in the Italian Dolomites on Saturday.

Rescue workers managed to rescue the parents and their two daughters on Sunday night.

The family had previously hiked in the wrong direction. Show more

A Swiss family of four was trapped in a rock face in the Dolomites for several hours on Saturday. They were rescued from their predicament on Sunday night, as the Italian news agency Adnkronos reported on Sunday.

The father and mother, aged 41, and their two daughters, aged 6 and 8, had set off on a hike at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. They went in the wrong direction and got stuck on the slopes of the 2100-metre-high Monte Pelmo.

The rescue services were alerted at around midnight. At around 1.30 a.m., a team was able to locate the parents and children, secure them and bring them to a path 100 meters higher up. From there, the rescue team accompanied the hikers back to the Staulanza Pass in the province of Belluno, where their car was located.