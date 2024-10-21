The man is now to be rescued. (symbolic image) sda

A 63-year-old Swiss man has been found dead in the Himalayas. He died of altitude sickness.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 63-year-old Swiss citizen has died of altitude sickness in the Himalayas.

Preparations are currently underway to fly the Swiss national to Kathmandu by helicopter. Show more

A 63-year-old Swiss citizen has died of altitude sickness in the Himalayas. The man was found dead near Manang, Nepal, according to various local newspapers.

According to the local police, the man spent the night in a tent in Yakkharka and was found dead the next morning. The police only learned of the incident in the late afternoon.

According to reports, the man was on his way to Chulu Forest. Preparations are currently underway to fly the Swiss man to Kathmandu by helicopter.