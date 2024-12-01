Sexualized violence occurs again and again in Palma. (theme picture) sda

A Swiss man and seven French men are suspected of raping a young British woman on Mallorca. The public prosecutor's office is demanding long prison sentences.

The Spanish justice system is still dealing with a shocking case of gang rape in Magaluf, Mallorca. Swiss national Samuel E.*, 23 years old, is at the center of the charges that accuse him and seven Frenchmen of raping a 19-year-old British woman.

The public prosecutor's office in Palma de Mallorca is demanding a prison sentence of 19 years for the man from Geneva. The exact date for the trial has yet to be set, as Blick writes based on the indictment.

On August 14, 2023, after a night of partying, Samuel E. went to a hotel room with five Frenchmen, where two other Frenchmen and the young British woman were already present. The indictment describes that the British woman was heavily intoxicated and not fully conscious. Despite her defenceless state, she was undressed and raped by the defendants. The perpetrators filmed the crime and distributed some of the footage via Snapchat.

Increasing number of cases

The public prosecutor sees one of the Frenchmen as the main perpetrator and is demanding 20 years in prison for him. Samuel E. and four other Frenchmen are each facing 19 years, while two other Frenchmen are facing 18 years in prison. In addition, the defendants are to pay 100,000 euros in compensation to the victim.

The Balearic Islands, and Mallorca in particular, are recording an increasing number of reports of sex crimes. These incidents are becoming more frequent in the island's party strongholds, where boisterous nights often lead to crime. According to Spanish government statistics, the Balearic Islands are the leading location for sexualized violence in Spain in terms of population.

*Name changed

