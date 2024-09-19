Switzerland has over 9 million inhabitants for the first time. (symbolic image) Keystone

Over 9 million people live in Switzerland. This mark was broken for the first time at the end of June.

Switzerland reached the 9 million population mark at the end of June 2024.

This is the seventh time since 1850 that the population has grown by one million.

The increase from the eighth to the ninth million took twelve years, as did the increase between the fifth and sixth million. Show more

Switzerland's population reached the nine million mark at the end of June. This was announced by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, Switzerland's permanent resident population stood at 9,002,763 people.

According to the FSO, this is the seventh time since the first census in 1850, when there were still 2.4 million inhabitants, that the million mark has been exceeded. Twelve years (2012-2024) passed between the eighth and ninth million - the same number as between the fifth and sixth (1955-1967).

