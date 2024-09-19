Switzerland's population reached the nine million mark at the end of June. This was announced by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, Switzerland's permanent resident population stood at 9,002,763 people.
According to the FSO, this is the seventh time since the first census in 1850, when there were still 2.4 million inhabitants, that the million mark has been exceeded. Twelve years (2012-2024) passed between the eighth and ninth million - the same number as between the fifth and sixth (1955-1967).