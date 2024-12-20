Ursula von der Leyen and Viola Amherd are meeting in Switzerland today to seal the conclusion of negotiations between Switzerland and the EU. Von der Leyen will appear before the media at 2:15 pm.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you After 197 meetings, Switzerland and the EU have concluded the substantive negotiations on future relations.

The objectives defined in the negotiating mandate have been "achieved in all areas concerned".

According to the national government, the institutional issues will be directly integrated into the individual internal market agreements. Show more

The objectives of the negotiating mandate have been achieved, said Amherd. She spoke of a "good conclusion" and a "strong, positive signal". The result of the negotiations was based on "hard work".

The political debate is now underway. In the afternoon, several Federal Councillors will acknowledge what has been achieved in detail. After that, Parliament and the electorate will "take on the main roles", said Amherd. The democratic processes take time. "They are not always easy, but they score highly in terms of legitimacy."

The official visit by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen marked the conclusion of the negotiation talks. Amherd traveled to Brussels to meet von der Leyen at the start of the negotiations on 18 March 2024.