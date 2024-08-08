Tap water is currently unsafe to drink in certain areas of the town of Uster. Symbolbild: Keystone

In some parts of Uster, the drinking water is contaminated. The city advises against drinking the tap water in Riedikon, Niederuster, Werrikon and Nänikon. Energie Uster is working at full speed to restore the drinking water supply.

SDA

The town of Uster also announced on Thursday evening that residents in the affected areas should take precautionary measures. The tap water in the rest of the city is not contaminated.

In addition to the drinking ban, tap water should also not be used to prepare or treat food, such as for washing salads or mixing baby food. The water is also not suitable for washing dishes and cutlery.

However, tap water can be boiled to obtain drinking water. The city also recommends mineral water as an alternative. The precautionary measures apply until Energie Uster gives the all-clear. The city authorities did not specify the reason for the contamination. They promised further information on Friday.

SDA