The Bern cantonal police stopped a suspected burglar in Ins with the help of a service dog. The young man is in custody.

The police were alerted early on Monday morning that two people had gained unauthorized access to a mobile home in Ins, as they wrote in a statement. No one could be found on site. With the help of a service dog, the police were finally able to stop a youth hiding in the bushes.

Second person still on the run

Because the 16-year-old teenager did not want to give himself up, he was bitten by the service dog. He was given initial medical treatment by the police, it was reported. He was then taken to hospital. According to the police, the youth is suspected of having committed further thefts.

Despite an intensive search, the police were unable to locate the second person.

