The rapid spread of the Asian hornet in Switzerland is alarming beekeepers and politicians. Calls are being made for a national strategy to combat it.

This has consequences for native bees: They are being attacked and killed by the invasive insect species.

The Asian hornet is on the rise in Switzerland. In 2024, the number of confirmed findings increased to 3829, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, citing biologist Carine Vogel. This corresponds to an increase of 174 percent compared to the previous year.

This development worries beekeepers, as the hornets specifically attack honey bees. They use macabre methods: they lurk in front of beehives, intercept flying bees and cut off their heads to feed the body to their larvae. A hornet's nest can consume over ten kilograms of insects a year, which considerably weakens the bee population.

The threat posed by the Asian hornet not only affects honey bees, but also other pollinators, which could potentially have a negative impact on biodiversity and agriculture.

Political demands are being voiced

The insect species, which arrived in Europe from Asia around 20 years ago, first spread in France and is now also widespread in Switzerland. The effects are particularly noticeable at lower altitudes and in bee colonies that are already weakened, for example by the Varroa mite.

Beekeepers are trying to contain the spread of hornets by destroying their nests. In 2024, almost 700 nests were destroyed, but the number could continue to rise as hornets have hardly any natural enemies in Switzerland.

This situation has also brought politicians onto the scene. Green member of the Council of States Maya Graf is calling for a national control strategy, as the current coordination between the responsible federal offices is inadequate. The current Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider pointed out the problem back in 2020, but no concrete measures have yet been taken.

No great danger to humans

The Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) recognizes the priority of combating the Asian hornet, but points out the challenges. The nests are often located in areas that are difficult to access, such as treetops, which makes control more difficult.

The hornets also spread faster than other invasive species such as the tiger mosquito. In spring, the FOEN plans to submit proposals for the increased use of chemicals against hornets.

Asian hornets pose no greater danger to humans than native species, unless you are allergic to insect poisons.

