Energy Minister Albert Rösti speaks at a media conference about the Federal Council's decision.

On Wednesday, Federal Councillor Rösti announced his intention to overturn the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants. The reactions from politicians were clear.

Dominik Müller

The Federal Council is shaking up the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants adopted in 2017. Energy Minister Albert Rösti announced on Wednesday that he would draw up a corresponding bill. In doing so, he wants to address a concern of the popular initiative "Electricity for all at all times (stop the blackout)" into account.

The Swiss electorate decided to phase out nuclear power seven years ago. New nuclear power plants may therefore no longer be built. The existing nuclear power plants may remain in operation as long as they are safe. However, the blackout initiative submitted in February calls for the ban on the construction of nuclear power plants to be lifted.

According to its "directional decision" on Wednesday, the Federal Council is open to this: "The existing ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants is not compatible with the goal of technological openness and also poses risks for the dismantling of existing plants."

"The Federal Council is making a huge mistake"

As expected, the national government's stance has been met with criticism from the Greens. "The Swiss electorate voted clearly in favor of the nuclear phase-out in 2017. The Federal Council must also respect this decision," Aline Trede, parliamentary group leader of the Greens, was quoted as saying in a press release.

The Federal Council's decision is completely out of date and economic nonsense. Nobody wants more new nuclear power plants, not even the Swiss electricity companies. "The Greens oppose the nuclear initiative and will launch a referendum against the overturning of the ban on new nuclear power plant construction in the counter-proposal," said Trede.

SP National Councillor Roger Nordmann takes the same line. "The Federal Council is making a huge mistake," he tells blue News. The risk of accidents at nuclear power plants still exists. Nordmann also sees major problems with the necessary uranium procurement, military security and escalating costs. "The Federal Council is sending the wrong signal at a time when renewable energies are developing well."

SVP welcomes decision

SVP energy politician Christian Imark feels quite differently. "I welcome the Federal Council's decision." He lists several arguments: Switzerland cannot import as much electricity as assumed, significantly more electricity will be needed in the future and there is still no solution as to how the existing nuclear power plants should be replaced.

Even though the Swiss electorate decided to phase out nuclear power by adopting the Energy Strategy 2050, Imark does not see the Federal Council's approach as a step backwards: "The population did not explicitly vote on a nuclear phase-out. The measure was hidden in the huge Energy Strategy package." At the time, various assumptions were made that have since proved to be wrong.

GLP President Jürg Grossen, on the other hand, thinks nothing of the Federal Council's plan. "It's a mistake," he tells blue News. Before a possible new nuclear power plant is built, the location, financing and reasonableness must be examined. "And I have major reservations about all of these points," says Grossen.