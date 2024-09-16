The best snuffers at the World Snuffing Championships were able to "supply" their noses with almost five grams of snuff. sda

The Snuff World Championships took place in Lucerne on Saturday. The goal: to "supply" as much tobacco as possible from a five-gram can into the nose within one minute.

The Schupf World Championships took place in Lucerne on Saturday.

The Germans were the big winners.

This year too, sexist and racist slogans were the order of the day. Show more

More than 220 participants took part in the Schnupf World Championships in Lucerne on Saturday. And they came from far and wide: snuff teams from Germany, Austria and the USA traveled to Switzerland for the event.

The goal: to "supply" as much snuff as possible from a five-gram can into the nose within one minute. Anyone who sneezes during the competition and the judging is out.

In the end, all the podium places went to Germany, including in the team competition.

A problem for years: The sniffing slogans are often racist and sexist. According to "20 Minuten", such slogans were also used this year. For example: "Women are like rubber boots. When they're new, they're tight. If they're used, they're damp. If you go out with them, you're ashamed."

The newspaper spoke to World Cup participants on site. Many of them found the slogans completely legitimate, as they were part of a long tradition that could not simply be ignored.