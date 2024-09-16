  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

World championship in Lucerne The Germans snuff the best - Swiss have no chance

Lea Oetiker

16.9.2024

The best snuffers at the World Snuffing Championships were able to "supply" their noses with almost five grams of snuff.
The best snuffers at the World Snuffing Championships were able to "supply" their noses with almost five grams of snuff.
sda

The Snuff World Championships took place in Lucerne on Saturday. The goal: to "supply" as much tobacco as possible from a five-gram can into the nose within one minute.

16.09.2024, 12:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Schupf World Championships took place in Lucerne on Saturday.
  • The Germans were the big winners.
  • This year too, sexist and racist slogans were the order of the day.
Show more

More than 220 participants took part in the Schnupf World Championships in Lucerne on Saturday. And they came from far and wide: snuff teams from Germany, Austria and the USA traveled to Switzerland for the event.

The goal: to "supply" as much snuff as possible from a five-gram can into the nose within one minute. Anyone who sneezes during the competition and the judging is out.

In the end, all the podium places went to Germany, including in the team competition.

A problem for years: The sniffing slogans are often racist and sexist. According to "20 Minuten", such slogans were also used this year. For example: "Women are like rubber boots. When they're new, they're tight. If they're used, they're damp. If you go out with them, you're ashamed."

The newspaper spoke to World Cup participants on site. Many of them found the slogans completely legitimate, as they were part of a long tradition that could not simply be ignored.