Divided into two rooms, visitors can marvel at the history of the King of Pops.

At Brasserie 98 in Steffisburg, visitors can not only enjoy culinary delights, but also one of the most unique Michael Jackson museums in Europe. What once began as a private collection is now a small treasure trove of pop history.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brasserie 98 in Steffisburg has been home to the only Michael Jackson museum in Europe for 15 years.

Most of the collection comes from Jackson's friend Thomas Käppeli and includes many original pieces.

The museum's most valuable exhibit is the rare 100 million award for records sold, of which only four exist worldwide. Show more

The Linder family has been running Brasserie 98 in Steffisburg BE for 40 years. For the past 15 years, the restaurant has also been home to a museum.

Stephan Francis Linder is the son of landlord Franz Urs Linder and is responsible for the underground museum. He explains: "The company Thomas Käppeli was a regular customer at Brasserie 98." He met the King of Pop himself several times and exhibited many unique pieces in a restaurant in Thun. "When the city of Thun wanted to demolish his restaurant to plan a development, the restaurant had to close," says Linder.

"As my father had always paid tribute to pop art culture in the brasserie and always had Michael Jackson playing through the loudspeakers, it made sense for us to take over part of the collection."

Rare exhibits in Steffisburg

Over time, more and more collectibles were added and a museum was created in the vaulted cellar below Brasserie 98. "Most of the collection consists of original items." For example, the contract from 1985 for the global hit "We Are the World", signed by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, is in the display case.

Also hanging on the walls are various gold and platinum records for records sold in Austria and Germany.

However, the Holy Grail of the museum is not a piece of paper or an item of clothing - but the 100 Million Award; an award for 100 million records sold. "There are only four of these awards in the world. The owners of this valuable award are Georg Bush Senior, the Jackson family, the AWARD manufacturer itself and our family," says Linder proudly.

Although the museum has no competition in Europe, the family wants to keep the restaurant small and refined. "We keep getting requests from collectors who want to sell us something." He usually turns them down: "We want to stay small because the location doesn't offer any more space."

The museum has space for around 20 visitors. Admission is free.