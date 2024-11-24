A wolf photographed at the entrance to the village of Bellwald in Valais. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Marco Schmidt

Almost every second wolf shot in Valais last winter was not part of the pack approved for shooting. The Federal Office for the Environment, which had authorized the shooting areas, denies responsibility.

Helene Laube

According to genetic studies, the wrong wolves were shot in Valais. According to kinship analyses, eleven of the animals shot did not belong to the 27 packs approved for shooting, writes the SonntagsBlick newspaper. The newspaper relied on documents previously kept under lock and key. According to these documents, five puppies and six adult animals were shot incorrectly. The shootings were not illegal.

The Swiss Wolf Group sharply criticized the Valais authorities. According to "SonntagsBlick", the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), which had approved the shooting areas, denied responsibility and referred to the canton of Valais.