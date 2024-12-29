At the end of the year, Uber presented the most surprising figures from the past year. Oliver Berg/dpa

Uber presents the most unusual journeys of the past year in Switzerland. Including the longest and shortest ride and which city likes to celebrate the most.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the end of the year, Uber presents the most surprising Swiss figures from the past year.

One man drove from Basel to Cannes because he "urgently" had to go to the film festival.

But there were also a few very short Uber rides. Show more

After going out, when it is raining heavily or when you are already much too late, many Swiss people order a cab or an Uber.

At the end of the year, the latter presented the most surprising figures from the past year, as reported by "20 Minuten". For example: The longest or the shortest ride or which Swiss city likes to party the most.

The winner of the longest journey is a German. In May, he wanted to fly from Basel Euro Airport to Cannes to visit the film festival there. But the flight was canceled. The man therefore ordered an Uber for a distance of around 663 kilometers. The journey cost him 1595.68 francs.

Passenger had to attend the Cannes Film Festival "urgently"

"The journey went well, the customer said that he urgently needed to get to the Promenade des Anglais, where he had found a hotel to attend the Cannes Film Festival," the driver told the newspaper.

After around eight hours of driving and a break to refuel, the driver dropped the man off. The driver, who was registered in Switzerland, then also spent a night in a hotel in France and drove back the next day, as he was not allowed to take on journeys in France.

Ordering an Uber for a three-minute walk

The shortest journey was made in Zurich. From Bleicherweg to Stockerstrasse. The distance is 431 meters. A passenger who ordered a ride from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel to the Grand Hotel Europe in Lucerne on March 4 took second place for the shortest trip. Third place went to a passenger in Geneva who traveled 567 meters from Place des Alpes to Cornavin SBB station on 10 November, according to the newspaper.

None of these journeys started or ended at hospitals, doctors' surgeries or similar destinations that would suggest that the passengers had health restrictions.

According to Uber, almost 47 percent of all trips throughout Switzerland were booked at night last year. St. Gallen was the most party-happy Swiss city. Here, around 60 percent ordered an Uber at night. Zurich fell to sixth place with 48 percent. Geneva (40 percent) and Lugano (39 percent) are in last place.