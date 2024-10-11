Should outpatient and inpatient healthcare services be paid for uniformly in future? At 10 a.m., Health Minister Baume-Schneider gives her opinion. Stream the media conference.

On Friday, Federal Councillor Baume-Schneider and Lukas Engelberger, Vice-President of the cantonal government of Basel, will explain the cantons' point of view.

Show more

On November 24, Switzerland will vote on a paradigm shift in the healthcare system. If the Federal Council and parliament have their way, all healthcare services will in future be financed jointly by health insurance companies and the cantons, whether they are provided on an outpatient basis or in a hospital or nursing home.

Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider launched the referendum campaign for the reform of healthcare financing on Friday. A yes vote by the electorate at the ballot box should help to reduce costs and premiums.

The bill for the uniform financing of outpatient and inpatient services (Efas) is intended to create an incentive for a shift from inpatient to outpatient treatment. Financial disincentives are to be eliminated, the Federal Councillor announced.

Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider presents the arguments for the planned Efas health reform on Friday. Archivbild: Keystone

Today, inpatient treatment is paid for by cantons and health insurance companies, while outpatient treatment is only paid for by health insurance companies. Efas envisages that cantons and health insurance companies will always share the costs of healthcare services equally: Up to 73, percent should be paid by the health insurance funds from premium money, at least 26.9 percent by the cantons.

A committee from trade union circles had launched a referendum against the bill. The Federal Council, parliament and cantons recommend a yes vote. The vote will take place on November 24.