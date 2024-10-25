The confiscated Bentley will be auctioned on Saturday. baselland.ch

A confiscated Bentley Continental GT will be auctioned in Liestal BL on Saturday. The vehicle belonged to a 37-year-old German resident of Aargau, who has been convicted time and again.

A 2004 Bentley Continental GT will be auctioned in Liestal BL on Saturday by the cantonal liquidation service.

The car is being sold on behalf of the Aargau judiciary. They had confiscated the matt black car from a 37-year-old German national resident in Aargau.

But not only is the car taken away from the man, a ruling by the Aargau High Court reveals his long criminal record.

Repeatedly caught driving despite driving disqualification and addiction problems

The accused had already had his driver's license revoked indefinitely with retroactive effect from September 29, 2020. Reason: lack of fitness to drive, an addiction and his previous behavior. On October 12, he was convicted of driving while unfit to drive and an offense against the Narcotics Act.

The next penalty order was issued on October 20, 2021. Unimpressed by this, he drove a motor vehicle again on May 24. He drove a van to the road traffic office in Schafisheim for questioning, where he was caught red-handed. His explanation to the police: his girlfriend had abandoned him at short notice, so he had simply driven himself.

He also claims to have bought the Bentley with the same girlfriend. On June 11, 2022, he drove the car because he wanted to give it to his girlfriend as a present, the defendant claims. The Aargau High Court found this to be a defensive allegation. However, he ultimately also redeemed the Bentley for himself. "The defendant is also unconvincing with regard to his consumption of narcotics and driving while unfit to drive," concluded the Aargau High Court.

20-month prison sentence

Finally, on May 15, he was sentenced to 20 months' imprisonment, a conditional fine of CHF 1,400 and a fine of CHF 600.

He must also pay the court and procedural costs. These amount to over 18,000 francs. The proceeds from the Bentley will be used to pay off this debt.

It is quite possible that the auction result will be higher than the amount owed. However, auctioneer Berardino Barbati is reluctant to make a prediction.

Two auctions are held every year. At the last one in spring, an abandoned Lamborghini with an original value of 250,000 francs found a new owner for 57,000 francs.

The auction is cash only. There is no opportunity for a test drive.