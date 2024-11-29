More and more often, reserved tables remain empty. IMAGO

More and more often, reserved seats in restaurants remain empty. The Zurich Restaurant Association therefore wants to make a no-show fee of 50 francs per guest standard.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you More and more restaurants in Zurich are introducing no-show fees to counteract the problem of empty reserved tables.

The Gastro Zurich Association recommends a fee of 50 francs per person for no-shows without timely cancellation, especially for groups of six or more.

This has long been the practice in some high-end restaurants. Show more

Reserved seats in Zurich restaurants are increasingly being left empty. Some people even reserve several places for dinner and only decide at the last minute where they will actually eat, says Florian Weber, co-managing director of restaurateur Michel Péclard, in theNZZ.

In response, more and more restaurants are introducing so-called no-show fees. The Péclard restaurants are no exception. Those who do not show up pay 50 francs per person. This is also known as the no-show fee. In high-end restaurants such as the Hotel Widder, this can be up to 200 francs per guest.

50 francs per person

If the Gastro Zürich board has its way, this practice will be introduced in all establishments in the city. In a newsletter sent to its members, the association makes recommendations as to how cancellation fees should be handled. For example, anyone who fails to cancel within 24 hours should have to pay a fee of CHF 50 per person - if a reservation has been made for six people or more.

Marc Blickensdorfer from the Gastro City of Zurich Association justifies this measure and explains that the city's catering industry is not doing well after the pandemic and due to the poor summer. It is therefore necessary to improve profitability wherever possible. This also includes preventing no-shows.

Already established in upscale gastronomy

The concept of charges is already established in high-end restaurants. In renowned restaurants such as Eleven Madison Park in New York or The Restaurant in Zurich's Dolder, the entire amount for the menu and drinks is payable in advance, often without the possibility of a refund.

According to the NZZ, the model is particularly popular with younger diners, as they are already familiar with similar practices from abroad or in high-end restaurants.