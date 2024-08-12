The man was hit at Altstetten station. (archive picture) sda

A tourist was hit by an S-Bahn train in Zurich-Altstetten on Sunday morning. He died on the spot.

Sven Ziegler

On Sunday morning, August 11, 2024, a 29-year-old Czech tourist was hit and fatally injured by a train in Zurich-Altstetten.

According to the information available so far, a train composition of the night train SN5 was traveling from Urdorf towards Zurich shortly before 03:30. Shortly before Altstetten station, the train driver suddenly noticed a person on foot on the track, also heading towards Zurich. Despite immediately initiating emergency braking, the S-Bahn collided with the pedestrian.

The 29-year-old tourist from the Czech Republic was so seriously injured that he died at the scene of the accident. The exact circumstances are now being clarified by the responsible public prosecutor's office and the Zurich city police. An accident is in the foreground.