"Our restaurant will be closed with immediate effect. Unfortunately for good," writes the Oepfelchammer on its website. Hosts Thomas Trautweiler and Christian Gretener are thus announcing the end of the traditional Zurich restaurant in Niederdorf.
They took over the restaurant in 2019. However, "unavoidable obligations during the pandemic years, renovations during ongoing operations and an implied rent increase" led to the decision that the restaurant could not continue to cover its costs.
"We very much regret the end of the business. We are sorry, because we have been able to build on a great deal of trust and loyalty," the operators continue.
The Oepfelchammer has been welcoming guests since 1801. According to the website, writer Gottfried Keller was also a regular visitor. He is said to have once enjoyed so much wine there that he slept through his inauguration as town clerk.