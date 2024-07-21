For many travelers, the traffic jam to the south is part of the start of the vacations. (archive picture) Keystone

The traffic jam in front of the north portal of the Gotthard road tunnel continued on Sunday. Long waiting times are to be expected.

On Sunday, cars are jammed in front of the Gotthard road tunnel.

Travelers in front of the north portal can currently expect to wait well over an hour. Show more

Traffic in front of the north portal of the Gotthard road tunnel was still backed up for ten kilometers between Erstfeld and Göschenen UR late Sunday morning. This means a waiting time of one hour and 40 minutes.

This was announced by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) via the short message service X. Traffic was also backed up for four kilometers in front of the Gotthard south portal, where travelers had to expect a waiting time of up to 40 minutes.

Heading south, the TCS recorded the first kilometer of traffic jam between Wassen and Göschenen UR shortly before 5.30 am on Sunday. This meant that the traffic jam was slightly later than the day before: at 3 a.m. on Saturday night, the TCS had already reported a traffic jam six kilometers long.

In the early afternoon of Saturday, travelers lined up in their vehicles up to a maximum of fourteen kilometers in a row heading south.

