Vehicles are jammed in front of the Gotthard north portal. (archive picture) sda

Traffic on the A2 exceeded the capacity of the Gotthard road tunnel on Saturday and led to long traffic jams.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the southbound direction, the traffic jam reached a length of eleven kilometers before the north portal in Uri, which meant a waiting time of around one hour and 50 minutes for drivers.

Traffic backed up for around four kilometers in front of the south portal, causing a waiting time of up to 40 minutes.

Traffic jams in front of the Gotthard road tunnel are common during the summer holiday season, as there is only one lane per direction of travel in the 17-kilometre-long tube and the volume of traffic is often very high. Show more

As the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS) reported on X, this meant that motorists had to wait around one hour and 50 minutes before they could enter the tunnel in Göschenen UR.

According to the TCS website, traffic was backed up for around four kilometers in the northbound direction. This meant a waiting time of up to 40 minutes in front of the south portal.

Traffic jams in front of the Gotthard road tunnel are part of everyday life during the summer vacation period. The reason for this is that there is only one lane per direction of travel in the 17-kilometre-long tube and the volume of traffic is often high.