Accident in Serbia Station roof collapses - at least eight people dead

Sven Ziegler

1.11.2024

The outer roof collapsed on Friday.
X

At least eight people were killed when the outer roof of a train station in Serbia collapsed on Friday. The accident occurred in Novi Sad in the north of Serbia.

01.11.2024, 15:38

01.11.2024, 18:15

At least eight people were killed on Friday when the outer roof of a train station in Serbia collapsed. Eight bodies were recovered during the ongoing operation in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad, Interior Minister Ivica Dacic told journalists. According to the minister, two injured people were hospitalized, one of whom is in mortal danger. The minister went on to say that the recovery work was "extremely challenging".

Images circulated on online networks showed two excavators clearing the rubble at the scene of the accident. Several ambulances and fire engines were reportedly on site.

The mayor of Novi Sad, Milan Djuric, and the Serbian Minister of Construction, Goran Vesic, visited the site of the accident. The station was only reopened in July after three years of renovation work, and renovation work is still ongoing in some parts of the station. Since March 2022, there has been a high-speed train connection from Novi Sad to the Serbian capital Belgrade.