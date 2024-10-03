The Zurich-Berne railroad line has been interrupted due to an "external event". Initially, all connections between Zurich and Bern were affected. Some trains are now running again.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich-Bern railroad line is interrupted.

According to SBB, an "external event" occurred in Dietikon Glanzenberg.

All lines are affected, from the S-Bahn to the TGV and ICE.

SBB is endeavoring to allow international trains to run first. The interruption will last longer for the S-Bahn and regional trains.

One track has been open again since 9 am. International and intercity trains can pass again.

The following lines are expected to be affected by the disruption until 11.30 a.m: IR36, IR37, RE37, S11, S12, S19 and S42. Show more

There is currently a major disruption to rail traffic in Dietikon ZH. SBB is reporting an "external event" as the cause. The disruption will last until at least 9.30 am.

The lines affected are: TGV, ICE, EC, NJ, IC, IC1, IC3, IC5, IC8, IC81, IR16, IR35, IR36, IR37, RE, RE12, RE37, S11, S12, S19 and S42.

Unterbruch Glanzenberg - Dietikon: 03.10.2024 07:16 - 10:16



Der Bahnverkehr auf der Strecke Zürich HB - Brugg AG ist zwischen Glanzenberg und Dietikon unterbrochen.

Der Grund dafür ist ein Fremdereignis.

— Railinfo SBB. (@railinfo_sbb) October 3, 2024

SBB has announced that it is making every effort to ensure that international services can resume at 9 am. Regional train and S-Bahn services will be interrupted for longer.

According to SBB, one track will be open again at 9 am. For the IR36, IR37, RE, RE12, RE37, S11, S12, S19 and S42 connections, the disruption will continue until 11 am.

Trains from Zurich via Lucerne or Basel to Berne are extremely full. SBB therefore recommends waiting until the international trains are running again before traveling to Bern.