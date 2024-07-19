Because the crane was not retracted, a truck got stuck on the highway bridge in Neuenhof. It tipped to one side and crashed into an oncoming car. Keystone

In Neuenhof AG, a truck got stuck on a bridge because the crane was not retracted. It tipped to one side and crashed into an oncoming car. Two people were injured.

A crane on a truck that was not retracted caused an accident in Neuenhof AG on Thursday, resulting in two minor injuries. The crane got stuck on a bridge, causing the truck to tip to one side and crash into an oncoming car.

The two injured were a 29-year-old driver and his 29-year-old passenger, as reported by the Aargau cantonal police on Friday. They were sitting in the car, the front of which was crushed by the overturning truck.

The child sitting in the back seat was uninjured. The 60-year-old truck driver was also able to leave his vehicle unharmed. It is still unclear why the crane on the truck was not retracted correctly during the journey.

The truck driver had to temporarily surrender his driver's license. He will also have to answer to the public prosecutor's office.

