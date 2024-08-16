A truck collided with a car on the Gotthardstrasse in Andermatt. Keystone

A truck collided with a car in Andermatt UR on Thursday evening. The occupants of the car were slightly injured but did not need to be taken to hospital. The truck driver was uninjured.

SDA

The 56-year-old truck driver crossed the safety line in the area of the Kalchofen bend on the Gotthardstrasse and collided with the oncoming car, as reported by the cantonal police of Uri on Friday. The property damage amounts to around 20,000 Swiss francs.

