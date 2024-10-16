On Wednesday morning shortly before 5 a.m., a 24-year-old man was driving a truck on Zürichstrasse in the direction of Kloten. For reasons as yet unexplained, his vehicle veered off the road to the right, overturned and came to rest next to the road in the grassland. After the emergency services arrived, the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A towing service with special equipment had to be called out to recover the truck. As diesel had leaked from the vehicle involved in the accident, the affected meadow had to be cleaned with a suction excavator.
Due to this work, the affected section of Zürcherstrasse was closed to traffic on both sides until around 9.30 am. After that, traffic was able to move alternately until the recovery and cleaning work was completed around midday. A detour was set up by the local fire department.