A man was found lifeless in his apartment in Glattbrugg ZH (archive image) sda

A 34-year-old man was found dead in an apartment in Glattbrugg ZH on Wednesday morning. The police arrested two suspects.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 34-year-old man from Sri Lanka was found dead in an apartment in Glattbrugg, the exact circumstances of his death are still unclear.

Two Swiss men, aged 40 and 54, were in the apartment with the victim.

They were arrested by the Zurich cantonal police.

The police and public prosecutor's office are investigating, while forensic experts are securing evidence at the suspected crime scene in order to clarify the background to the incident. Show more

Two men have been arrested following the death of a 34-year-old man in Glattbrugg ZH. The 40 and 54-year-old suspects are Swiss, the victim is from Sri Lanka. A homicide is in the foreground.

The man was found lifeless after a medical emergency call early on Wednesday morning, as the Zurich cantonal police announced on Wednesday. He died despite immediate resuscitation measures.

The two suspects were in the apartment with the alleged victim. They were arrested on the spot. The Zurich public prosecutor's office and the cantonal police are investigating the circumstances of the death.

The relationship between the three men and how the victim died is still being clarified, a media spokesperson for the cantonal police told Keystone-SDA. It is also not yet clear who made the emergency call.