An as yet unknown irritant in the air has caused several people in Oberägeri ZG to cough and led to the police, Rega and fire department being called out.
Shortly after 5.30 p.m. yesterday, several people noticed an acrid smell at the terminus of the Zugerland public transport company on Poststrasse in the municipality of Oberägeri, according to the cantonal police.
The stench caused those affected to develop a strong chesty cough that lasted for several minutes. Five people were medically examined on site: All were uninjured and did not require hospital treatment.
Witnesses wanted
The Oberägeri fire department and the Zug fire department (FFZ) cordoned off the affected area for around two hours and carried out appropriate measurements. It is not yet known what kind of irritant was involved. The relevant investigations are underway. The police are asking the public for help.
Anyone who can provide information about the incident or who has seen suspicious persons in the area of the Zugerland Verkehrsbetriebe terminus in Oberägeri is asked to contact the Zug police control center. The telephone number is 041 595 41 41.