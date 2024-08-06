The fire department cordoned off the affected area in Oberägeri ZG and took measurements. Kapo ZG

An as yet unknown irritant in the air has caused several people in Oberägeri ZG to develop a chesty cough and led to the police, Rega and fire department being called out.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Oberägeri ZG, an acrid smell caused passers-by to develop a severe cough at around 5.30 p.m. on August 5.

No one was injured.

The police are looking for witnesses and now want to find out which irritant caused the cough. Show more

Shortly after 5.30 p.m. yesterday, several people noticed an acrid smell at the terminus of the Zugerland public transport company on Poststrasse in the municipality of Oberägeri, according to the cantonal police.

The stench caused those affected to develop a strong chesty cough that lasted for several minutes. Five people were medically examined on site: All were uninjured and did not require hospital treatment.

Witnesses wanted

The Oberägeri fire department and the Zug fire department (FFZ) cordoned off the affected area for around two hours and carried out appropriate measurements. It is not yet known what kind of irritant was involved. The relevant investigations are underway. The police are asking the public for help.

Anyone who can provide information about the incident or who has seen suspicious persons in the area of the Zugerland Verkehrsbetriebe terminus in Oberägeri is asked to contact the Zug police control center. The telephone number is 041 595 41 41.