Zurich city police were called out on Saturday morning following an attack with a stabbing weapon. Symbolbild: Keystone

On Saturday morning, a man was attacked and seriously injured with a stabbing weapon by an unknown person in Zurich's Niederdorf district. The Zurich city police are looking for witnesses.

Shortly after 6 a.m., Zurich city police received a report that a person had been injured following an altercation on Niederdorfstrasse. This is what the Zurich city police wrote in a statement.

The emergency services immediately arrived on the scene and found a man with a serious stab wound to his upper body. The unknown perpetrators fled the scene before the police arrived. The manhunt has so far been unsuccessful. The seriously injured man had to be taken to hospital after first aid by the ambulance service.

Police are looking for witnesses

The police are asking anyone who made observations at Niederdorfstrasse 40 at around 6 a.m. on Saturday morning that could be connected to the incident described to contact the Zurich city police.