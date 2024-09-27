  1. Residential Customers
Now in the stream What do the finance directors think of the Juso inheritance tax?

Dominik Müller

27.9.2024

The Juso is targeting rich heirs with its initiative. Prominent entrepreneurs are threatening to leave Switzerland. What do the cantonal finance directors say? Stream the media conference.

27.09.2024, 12:56

27.09.2024, 13:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In an initiative, the Young Socialists (Juso) are calling for inheritances over CHF 50 million to be taxed at 50 percent.
  • On Friday, the Conference of Cantonal Finance Directors will take a stand on the popular initiative.
  • The media conference will be streamed live from 1 pm.
Show more

Since the well-known entrepreneur and Stadler Rail boss Peter Spuhler publicly threatened to emigrate if the initiative was accepted, the Juso inheritance tax has made numerous headlines. The popular initiative "For a social climate policy - fairly financed through taxation (Initiative for a future)" calls for the introduction of an inheritance tax of 50 percent on assets of CHF 50 million or more.

The initiative also provides for measures to prevent tax avoidance, in particular with regard to emigration from Switzerland. According to the text of the initiative, these are to come into force retroactively to the date of the vote.

The Conference of Finance Directors (FDK) will comment on the popular initiative "For a social climate policy" on Friday.
Symbolbild: Keystone

This retroactive taxation of estates and gifts is "highly problematic in terms of state policy", the Federal Council announced at the end of August.

The Conference of Cantonal Finance Directors will now comment on the bill on Friday. You can watch the media conference live in the stream from 1 pm.