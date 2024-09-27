Since the well-known entrepreneur and Stadler Rail boss Peter Spuhler publicly threatened to emigrate if the initiative was accepted, the Juso inheritance tax has made numerous headlines. The popular initiative "For a social climate policy - fairly financed through taxation (Initiative for a future)" calls for the introduction of an inheritance tax of 50 percent on assets of CHF 50 million or more.
The initiative also provides for measures to prevent tax avoidance, in particular with regard to emigration from Switzerland. According to the text of the initiative, these are to come into force retroactively to the date of the vote.
This retroactive taxation of estates and gifts is "highly problematic in terms of state policy", the Federal Council announced at the end of August.
The Conference of Cantonal Finance Directors will now comment on the bill on Friday.